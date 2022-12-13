What ever happened to white dog poop so popular in the 1970s?

If you were around in the 1970s or 1980s, you most likely remember white dog poop — it was so commonplace, nobody even questioned it. At least not that I can remember from my childhood. There was the brown variety and the white variety of doggy doo-doo, end of story. But now that the milky muck is no longer around, it seems awfully strange that white poop ever existed. In fact, I'd forgotten all about it until I ran across an article this morning by the Animal Rescue Site, which pointed to dog food ingredients that were popular at the time as the culprit:

Back in the 1970s, it was common to feed dogs food that was extremely high in calcium from cheap bone meal and meat. Since dogs couldn't process the amount of calcium they were consuming, they would simply poop out the excess! As the sun dried the feces out, the white calcium would become visible – which is why dog poop was often viewed as white.

I couldn't find an in-depth article as to what caused the demise of chalky canine chunks, but there's this, from the not so scientific IFL Science: