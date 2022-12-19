Patronizing mid-1970s training film explains why it's time to sell Chryslers to women

Women couldn't open their own credit card accounts without a man cosigning until 1974. So, I guess this incredibly patronizing training film from the seventies shouldn't be too shocking. Yet, here's a suited-up male Chrysler representative sharing the news with the sales force that they're in a place in history when, gulp, women are buying cars too ("God bless'em."). And that the time to see them as "new car prospects" and quit the insults and innuendos when they step into a dealership is today. Beware, the cringe level is high on this one.

My favorite comment? "Just like mama used to tell me every day 'honey, never forget that you're a strong, independent new car prospect.'" (via mycelium_queen)