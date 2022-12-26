Prince Andrew "evicted" from Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has reportedly evicted his younger brother, Prince Andrew the Unsweaty, from Buckingham Palace.

The information, released by The Sun newspaper, reverses the decision of Queen Elizabeth II, who allowed Andrew to continue to use the palace and retain a small staff.

Andrew resigned from his royal duties 3 years ago over his association with sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and his own alleged sexual misconduct with one of their teenage victims. He was stripped of his military and royal titles after paying a $16.3 million financial settlement to Virginia Guiffre, financed by Queen Elizabeth II, his mother.

With her dead, Charles—never a fan of his notoriously arrogant and stupid brother—is free to kick him out for good.