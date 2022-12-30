Hour-long Brony retrospective covers it all

Remember Bronies, the male (and often older) fans of My Little Pony's fourth generation? With Generation 5 now well underway and the last Brony convention years behind us, I think it'd be safe to declare the fandom more or less dead- or at least dormant. Who better than YouTuber Izzzyzzz, who specializes in making content on niche Internet communities such as this one, to take us down memory lane with an abridged recap of the bizarre, unusual, and often cursed highlights of this oft-maligned community's existence?

It's a mixed bag in the truest sense of the word, but worth a watch if you've ever been curious about Bronies came to be and what exactly they got up to.