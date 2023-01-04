As Kevin McCarthy fails yet again today, SC Congressman admits: "We don't have an exit strategy"

As votes are being counted for the fourth time for House Speaker (and once again, as I write this and before the count is even over, Kevin McCarthy has already proven not to have enough votes), here's a fun bit by Congressman Ralph Norman (R–SC): "The 20 of us, we're growing in numbers, and we're going to stay here as long as it takes. We don't have an exit strategy."

Sounds pretty much like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, when bellowing from across the aisle from the Never Kevens last night, said of the GOP, "There is no plan!" As if that's news.

UPDATE: 12:15pm — In today's fourth vote for House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy "lost" again with only 201 votes to Democrat Hakeem Jeffries 212 votes. Rep-elect Byron Donalds (R-FL) received 20 votes.