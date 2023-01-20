Trump ordered to pay $937,989.39 for filing frivolous Hillary Clinton lawsuit

In what the New York Times describes as a "scathing ruling", a Florida judge has ordered Donald Trump and his lawyer to pay nearly $1m in sanctions for filing a frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton there.

"This case should never have been brought," U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks wrote in a 46-page ruling. "Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim." … The ruling was a significant rebuke of Mr. Trump, who has rarely faced such consequences in his long history of using the courts as a weapon against business rivals and partners, as well as former employees and reporters. …

The judge took direct aim at Trump's abuse of courts: