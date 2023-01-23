Chinese streaming video service Tencent Video has finally started serializing its live-action TV adaptation of Cixin Liu's award-winning sci-fi epic The Three Body Problem on YouTube (not to be confused with the animated version, or the serialized podcast version, or the as-yet-upcoming Netflix version, which is apparently quite whitewashed). As of this writing, the first 5 hour-long episodes are available with English subtitles, of what's supposed to be a 30-episode series. I'm not sure how many will be available to watch in the US right away — but hey, it's there for now if you want to check it out!
China's own live-action adaptation of The Three Body Problem is live now, with English subs
- COMMENTS
- Adaptations
- chinese scifi
- liu cixin
- science fiction
- sf with chinese characteristics
- the three body problem
James Cameron is the first director to have three films earn $2 billion at the box office
Some people are just born winners. When James Cameron announced that Avatar: The Way of Water would have to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time to break even, several… READ THE REST
Radio signal detected from 9 billion light years away
Life is all about perspective. Since the earliest days of the human species, space has always existed as an enigma. In modernity, it's still something of an enigma, but only… READ THE REST
James Austin Johnson sings "Jingle Bells" as Bob Dylan through the decades
Via our pal Steve Silberman comes this little gem from late last November. While on The Tonight Show, comedian and SNL castmember, James Austin Johnson, runs through the different ways… READ THE REST
Treat yourself to a refurbished 7th-Gen iPad for $387.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tablets are simply one of the… READ THE REST
Be prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store with this top-rated gadget
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From annoying leaks to unexpected power… READ THE REST
Get these unique waterproof headphones for $80 for your next jog in the rain
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's nothing worse than working out… READ THE REST