China's own live-action adaptation of The Three Body Problem is live now, with English subs

Chinese streaming video service Tencent Video has finally started serializing its live-action TV adaptation of Cixin Liu's award-winning sci-fi epic The Three Body Problem on YouTube (not to be confused with the animated version, or the serialized podcast version, or the as-yet-upcoming Netflix version, which is apparently quite whitewashed). As of this writing, the first 5 hour-long episodes are available with English subtitles, of what's supposed to be a 30-episode series. I'm not sure how many will be available to watch in the US right away — but hey, it's there for now if you want to check it out!