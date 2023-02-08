Bad Lip Reading's take on the testy exchange between Santos and Romney seems like good lip reading

Mark Frauenfelder

Bad Lip Reading is well-known for overdubbing absurd dialogue, but I think they strived for accuracy on this exchange at last night's State of the Union between Republicans Mitt Romney and George Santos.

Here's how the fake(?) conversation went:

Romney: You ought to be embarrassed.

Santos: Yeah, sure.

Romney: You ought to be embarrassed.

Santos: I'm well, thank you. How are you?

Romney: You oughta be embarrassed, son. You got me?

Santos: Well, that's your opinion.

Romney: Ass. You're an ass.

Santos: Yeah, you're very formal. Quite a gentleman aren't you?