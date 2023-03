An adorable golden retriever tries to pinch a waffle but bungles the job. First there are the guilty eyes — a dead giveaway on their own. But if there is still any doubt as to whodunnit, it only takes a second to discover where he hid the stash — an obvious spot that was clearly too slim for his pickings. (See video below, posted on TikTok by madsullivan5550.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Jaromir Chalabala / shutterstock.com