Adorable doggo does not take kindly to another dog's photo (video)

Some pups are watch dogs, while others are just not. As is the case with Timmy, the cute and gentle golden retriever in the video below (posted by aguyandagolden), who avoided a photo cutout of another dog's face at all costs. Twice he saw the paper intruder peeking around a corner of his house and did an about-face. The third time he came upon the canine photo, he chanced it and quickly ran past without making eye contact. Finally, the cautious pooch calmed down and even seemed to be making friends with the odd stranger.

Front page thumbnail image: everydoghasastory / shutterstock.com