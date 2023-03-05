Before you get that tattoo, you may want to try out the CES-featured Prinker Temporary Tattoo Printer

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

While people have been seen sporting some seriously gorgeous ink these days, committing to a design you'll love forever can be incredibly challenging, especially if you choose one on a whim (think of that crazy night back in college when you thought a lower back tattoo was the best idea ever). Spoiler alert: it probably wasn't.

Whether you're looking to test the waters before getting a tattoo or are simply putting together a great look for a costume party, temporary tattoos are a great way to express yourself. You can simply print them out and wear them whenever you want without fully committing to permanent ink (or the pain that comes with it too).

The CES-featured Prinker, the first mobile and digital temporary tattoo device of its kind, is an incredible option for those looking to experiment with tattoos, but only for a short period. For a limited time, you can grab Prinker for only $229 during our Tech Innovations Seen at CES sale, which lasts until March 5.

Claiming to be 'ink in a blink,' this nifty gadget is small enough to carry around in your purse or backpack, allowing you to whip out a cool tattoo whenever you feel the urge. Unlike buying temporary tattoos at a shop, Prinker comes equipped with a jaw-dropping 12,000 designs to pick from, allowing you to find exactly what you're looking for. Ideal for cosplay, costume parties, or just to jazz up your outfit on a Saturday night before you have to head back to work, Prinker lets you get personalized ink at the drop of a hat.

Prinker is also super easy to use, since all you need to do is pick your design and rub it on your skin, which means there's no pain at all. In fact, its 'ink,' which can be either black or color, is 100% safe to use on your skin and cruelty-free.

It's no wonder that this nifty gadget has earned tons of attention online, as well as a rating of 8.9 out of 10 stars from The Gadget Flow.

Get inked whenever the mood strikes and grab the Prinker Temporary Tattoo Printer now for just $229 (reg. $269). Act fast though, as this deal will only be around until March 5 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.