Alligator effortlessly destroys a metal fence to get to the other side (video)

Here's an updated "Why did the chicken cross the road?" joke: Why did the alligator mutilate a metal fence? To get to the other side.

But in this case, after effortlessly bending the gate's aluminum bars wide open to accommodate the gator's enormous girth, its hind legs got stuck. Fortunately for the Floridian reptile, a compassionate human bystander came to the rescue (whose brother, Eric Dagg, captured the scene on video posted by John-Carlos Estrada, as seen below).

In the end, according to meteorologist Matt Devitt, the determined alligator did make it to the other side, and off it went on its merry way.

🐊😳 FL GATOR VS FENCE! This giant alligator in SWFL walked up to a fence in Florida and bent the metal bars as it forced its way through.



📍 Placida, FL



📹: Eric Dagg pic.twitter.com/07Hi2tosud — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) March 13, 2023



Front page thumbnail image: Benjamin Klinger / shutterstock.com

