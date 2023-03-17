Far-right group gives Ivermectin to kids with autism — and it's making them sick

It's bad enough when the Q-infused MAGA mob is in charge of the country. But put them in charge of children, and things get downright sick. At least with a group of hundreds of parents that meet on the far-right app Telegram, according to Vice, who encourage each other to treat their children living with autism and other disabilities with Ivermectin — a toxic medication meant to deworm animals.

Even when these children come down with severe side effects from taking Ivermectin — blurry vision, nausea, vomiting, pain, seizures — parents in this group, called "Learning to Fly," are told to just have their kids push through it.

"Bleeding or mucous or vomiting or diarrhea or acne or pealing or aches/pains or hot flashes & sweating are all good signs of clearing out your body," one Qult member said. "This is healing, keep going."

"I have been applying Ivermectin liquid to my granddaughter's feet, belly button, and swabbing her ears for six weeks now," said another blind follower. "She complains of sporadic blurry vision and sometimes headaches." Sadly, in response, the group mantra did not waiver. "Press on through…It's working."

From Vice: