The chair should be doused in holy water, wrapped in caution tape, and locked away

There is one chair with a face that I would gladly invite into my home anytime, and that is the lovely Chairry from the iconic television show Pee Wee's Playhouse. Unfortunately, not all chairs with faces are Chairry. If I saw my armchair grinning at me like the one in this photo, I would be sleeping with one eye open.

I have my suspicions that this photo may have been digitally altered, so maybe it's not true pareidolia, but the expression on this chair's face gives me the willies nonetheless. If the photo is real, then the chair should probably be doused in holy water, wrapped in caution tape, then locked up somewhere far, far away.