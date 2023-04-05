Two pranksters ain't laughing after dipping their chopsticks where they didn't belong

Two men in Osaka wanted to make a "funny" video to post online, so one recorded the other using his chopsticks to eat pickled ginger out of a communal bowl at Yoshinoya — a popular fast food restaurant in Japan (see video below, posted by MBS). But things went downhill for the gentlemen, ages 34 and 35, after the video went viral.
Like the "sushi terrorism" prank earlier this month, in which three people were arrested for putting their mouths on a communal soy sauce container, Osaka police arrested the germ-spreading pranksters, who, sadly, could now face years in prison if convicted.
From AP News:
Osaka prefectural police on Wednesday said Ryu Shimazu and Toshihide Oka were arrested on suspicion of obstructing business and destroying and dirtying property. …
Shimazu told police that he wanted to make people laugh. Oka said he had encouraged Shimazu to do something funny, and he shared the video because it was funny and he wanted people to see it, police said, adding that they had nothing against the restaurant. …
If convicted of obstructing business, they could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 yen ($3,800), and for property destruction, up to three years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,280).
Their prank surfaced in February when a customer notified the chain about the video, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close to discard all its ginger and clean its containers, police said.