Two pranksters ain't laughing after dipping their chopsticks where they didn't belong

Two men in Osaka wanted to make a "funny" video to post online, so one recorded the other using his chopsticks to eat pickled ginger out of a communal bowl at Yoshinoya — a popular fast food restaurant in Japan (see video below, posted by MBS). But things went downhill for the gentlemen, ages 34 and 35, after the video went viral.

Like the "sushi terrorism" prank earlier this month, in which three people were arrested for putting their mouths on a communal soy sauce container, Osaka police arrested the germ-spreading pranksters, who, sadly, could now face years in prison if convicted.

From AP News: