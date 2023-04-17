Nintendo launches copyright crackdown on YouTubers posting gameplay footage

In my recent post about YouTuber PointCrow and his truly revolutionary Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod, I made a half-joking remark about the famously litigious Nintendo coming for him over it. Now it has come to pass: Nintendo issued dozens of copyright strikes against PointCrow and his channel, claiming all ad revenue from several of his Nintendo-themed videos and forcing outright deletions of the ones featuring the mod.

Just put a video out going over the take downs that @NintendoAmerica has issued on my YouTube channel. Please go give it a watch, it's incredibly important! pic.twitter.com/EHD6E7yCP3 — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) April 14, 2023

As he points out, several of the videos don't even feature the game in question. Nintendo is going full scorched-earth on a dedicated fan and tireless content creator apparently for the crime of installing a mod on a legal copy of a game. Can you imagine if Bethesda sent you a Cease and Desist for installing a Skyrim overhaul? PointCrow isn't the only one affected, either – since his initial set of strikes, Nintendo has also been putting pressure on other YouTubers.

Nintendo just nuked 10 of my streams and 2 of my videos off the face of the platform? @NintendoAmerica



No answer's, no context, just a copyright removal. And one of these videos has literally nothing to do with mods and was simply a Zelda challenge run



I'm very saddened pic.twitter.com/HLc9yADoYu — Croton 🍞 (@CrotonZelda) April 13, 2023

It's baffling to see a big video game company with such open disdain for the people who enjoy its products and give them unprecedented amounts of free publicity. What the hell is Nintendo thinking?