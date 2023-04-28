Video clip of extra bizarre Trump behavior

I do not know what Orange Julius thinks he is doing in this brief, weird, out-of-context moment. Donald J. Trump being offensive, mean, gross, or otherwise just exercising behavior inexcusable for others has become his norm, but he may just be reenacting his bowel movement.

The odd almost-cheering of the crowd sounds sort of like an angry mob. It is as if the people here want to see him burst a vein, or perhaps something more dramatic like exploding in a burst of pure evil.

This scene comes to mind:

Featured Image: Boing Boing/MidJourney