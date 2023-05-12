Town hall audience was "disgusted" and "bewildered" by Trump, but CNN told them not to boo, only to applaud

Republican political consultant Matthew Bartlett says CNN's town hall with Trump was rigged to make it look like everyone in the audience was in agreement with Trump, even though many in attendance were "disgusted" and "bewildered," reports Mediaite.

"The floor manager came out ahead of time and said, Please do not boo, please be respectful. You were allowed to applaud," Bartlett told Puck News senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri.

From Mediaite: