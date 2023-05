I couldn't help but chuckle when I came across this post. This little girl has made friends with a plastic garden owl used to scare away birds. Instead of holding a teddy bear at night like other kids do, she prefers to cuddle with the garden statue. I can't imagine it's very comfortable to cuddle with, but she's clearly able to look past this for her dear owl friend. She even has a place for it at the dining table. The bond this kid has with the owl statue is hilariously cute!