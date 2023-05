Two coy ducks didn't need words to communicate their mutual admiration for each other. Instead, they gave each other the silent treatment as they engaged in an intense, 30-second head-bobbing conversation using nothing but body language from the neck up. What they said, exactly, was lost in translation, but it looks like the two birds hit it off. (See video below, posted by Ring.)

Front page thumbnail image: Airfan Sama Ae / shutterstock.com