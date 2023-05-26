Check out this McDonalds X Tetris collaboration

The official Tetris Twitter account recently tweeted a photo of a new collaboration between McDonalds China and Tetris: for a limited time, you can get a giant plastic McNugget-shaped handheld device that plays Tetris. The tweet reads:

What happens when #Tetris meets a Chicken McNugget? Exclusively available at McDonald's in China for a limited time, fans can play Tetris on a Chicken McNugget game device!

RetroDodo has more info, plus some more photos:

This is an actual handheld gaming device in the shape of a chicken nugget that plays Tetris. After a bit of translation on the McDonald's China website, I found that this is in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the chicken nugget! But why Tetris? That part is unclear, but I'm also not exactly upset about it. It is all as unusual as it sounds, and you know for a fact that we immediately needed this. Luckily for me, I live in Asia and have quite a few friends in China. So I put out the alert, and have some pretty good leads. It's possible that I will have a few of these in my hands by next week.

And here's a video demonstrating the device.