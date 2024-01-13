Arizona is getting screwed on the price of a Big Mac

McCheapest (via BBS, Hacker News) tracks the price of a McDonald's burger across the nation. It's pricier in the Bay Area, Seattle and up east, but you know who's getting screwed? Arizona. It's more expensive to get a Big Mac there than it is in Hawaii or Alaska. Taxes, maybe?

This app tracks the price of Big Mac at every McDonald's location across the U.S. All prices correct at time of retrieval. This is a Pantry & Larder website.

But the most expensive Big Mac of all, at $8.09 (!) was reported in Lee, Massachussets. It's a turnpike restaurant, too, so you've already paid to be there.

