Paul McCartney reveals inspiration behind writing 'Let it Be': 'I had a dream'

It was a dream about his mother that inspired Paul McCartney to write the song "Let it Be." In a 2018 Wired interview, he says that the dream came to him one night in the late sixties when the Beatles were "probably overdoing everything" like "drinking and staying out too late and getting crazy."

On the particular night when he went to bed, he fell asleep and dreamt of his mother, Mary, who had died about a decarde earlier when he was only 14 years old. He says, "It was a magic moment 'cause you're actually there with your mother."

"She seemed to know that I was a bit stressed out," he continues, "And she said, 'Don't worry. It's gonna be fine. Just let it be.'"