Ex Prime Minister Liz Truss says being compared to lettuce wasn't funny

Liz Truss was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for little more than a month in 2022, brought down by her ability to tank markets with everything she said and did. As soon as she was in Number 10 it was proposed that her premiership would not outlast the shelf-life of a lettuce, and it did not. Now, a year on, she has something to say about the fabled Liz-lettuce analogy: it wasn't funny.

"I don't think it was particularly funny, I think it's puerile," Truss told Irish broadcaster RTÉ — after she snapped at the interviewer for even asking the question. Truss — who crashed out of office after 44 days while the lettuce was still going strong — was speaking at the European Broadcasting Union's NewsXchange conference in Dublin on Monday. … The ex-PM also turned her fire on the U.K.'s media, who she attacked for treating politics as a "soap opera." "I do think sometimes politics is sort of treated as a branch of the entertainment industry, who's up, who's down, who says what about who," Truss said.

Truss was succeeded by Rishi Sunak, a former chancellor who has now outlasted most if not all items that may be kept in the crisper drawer.