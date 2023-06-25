Costco's cheap $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo now a viral tee shirt design: '"If you raise the f—ing hot dog, I will kill you'

The $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo at Costco has become the inspiration for a t-shirt design that's gone viral on TikTok.

The tee's design, created by an artist named Jacob, shows the no-frills signage found in Costco's food court and includes a quote from Costco's co-founder Jim Sinegal. This particular quote was directed at the company's CEO, Craig Jelinek, when he dared to propose a price increase for the beloved $1.50 hot dog combo: "If you raise the f—ing hot dog, I will kill you."

Since March, Jacob's design has sold hundreds of shirts and prints featuring his artwork. And there are plenty of copycats making a buck off similar designs.

CNBC:

[Jacob] created the artwork in Photoshop and uploaded it to his page. The post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 2 million views and more than 240,000 likes, as well as comments demanding a tee. …Jacob, who says the design is a best-seller for his side hustle, thinks people want to wear clothes featuring the hot dog because they feel like Costco is a brand that is on their side. "Everything feels like it's getting more expensive all the time," he explains. "It's refreshing to see a company standing up for its customers instead of trying to nickel and dime them at every turn."

Find both prints and t-shirts on his website. Eaton Print Shop.