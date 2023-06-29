Ohio politician, fierce abortion opponent, receives 20-year prison sentence for corruption

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a tireless opponent of abortion access and LGBTQ+ equality, learned today that he will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted in the state's largest bribery scandal, reports The Ohio Capital-Journal. He was removed from the courthouse in handcuffs.

As he walked into the court building, OCJ/WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau asked Householder how he was feeling ahead of the sentencing. "I don't feel—I don't feel anything," he responded. When asked what he was hoping for today, he replied, "I don't have a hope today."

He may not have hope today, but he certainly has hope tomorrow. If Trump gets elected in 2024, he could possibly spring Householder from prison in exchange for an oath of eternal loyalty. No doubt he would get reelected immediately.