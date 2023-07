Atlanta police are searching for this fellow who attempted to rob a nail salon. The culprit shouts for everyone to "get on the ground" and "give me your money" but, welp, nobody seems to care. The guy behind the counter answers a phone call. Most of the other people in the place just look at him, unimpressed. One woman stands up and walks outside.

Finally, the robber kinda shrugs and leaves the premises. Enjoy:

(Yahoo! News)