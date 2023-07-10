Comedian Tom Segura shares bizarre anecdote about reviled senator

Comedian Tom Segura moved into a new neighborhood, and in his new Netflix comedy special, he describes an insane conversation he had with his neighbor, a "current or former U.S. Senator." Adam Parkhomenko posted the video to Twitter, which you can watch below.

Segura said he had never spoken to this particular senator before, but as he was walking by the senator's house, the senator called out to him, recognizing him as "that comedian." The senator proceeded to engage in a loud discussion about the meaning of the word "motherfucker," followed by an even more unsettling conversation about "daughter fuckers."

At the end of the video clip, Segura reveals the senator's name. Prepare to be very unsurprised at who it is.