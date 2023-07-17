Behold, an over-the-top 'Empire Strikes Back' Christmas ornament complete with Han Solo in carbonite

What in the late-stage capitalism is this? Disney superfan Disney Dan shared a wild Star Wars Christmas tree ornament on TikTok.

As part of Darth Vader's attempt to capture Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Han Solo served as both bait and test subject for the carbon-freezing process. This Christmas tree ornament depicts the emotional scene on Cloud City, which culminates in Han and Leia's iconic profession of love and Han's encasement in carbonite. The dynamic decoration features LED lights for a constant glow. Push the button to see a synchronized sound and light performance, complete with motion, as the Rebel heroes face an uncertain fate.

Seems way over the top to me but people who bought one seem to love it. Though, one reviewer couldn't give it a full five stars, "It's awesome! I knocked off a star because the audio has Boba Fett's voice lines but he isn't included w/ the ornament. For $65 you'd think he would be included as well."

Yes, you read that correctly, this Hallmark Keepsake ornament is $65.

