Try your luck with "The Worst Day of Your Life" fortune telling machine at the Mystery House in Abita Springs, LA

Last year I introduced you to one of my favorite cryptids, Darrel the Dogigator, a delightful half-dog and half-gator creature who lives at the Mystery House (or UCM—"You See 'Em" Museum) in Abita Springs, Louisiana. The Abita Mystery House is an incredible meandering house and grounds, where every nook and cranny is filled to the brim with every kind of weirdness you can imagine.

Today I'm back with more news from the Mystery House—they just installed a new machine called "The Worst Day of Your Life," which, somehow, magically, tells you what the worst day of your life will be. I took my chances and pushed the red button and, much to my chagrin, I got: "A Roach Crawls Out Your Ear." Oh, the horror!

My sister also took her chances with the big red button and received: "Wet Yourself on a Ferris Wheel." Well, that's gonna suck—not just for her but also for any nearby passengers!

If you want to try your luck, head to the Mystery House in Abita Springs, Louisiana and check out "The Worst Day of Your Life." Maybe by the time you get there, creator of the Mystery House, John Preble, and his friend Jordan, who made "The Worst Day of Your Life," will have completed their next fortune telling machine—"What You'll Eat for Lunch Tomorrow"—which features answers like "Fried Snot" and "Roaches on Toast." I can't wait to see what's in store for me!

The Mystery House is a must-see—I promise you won't be disappointed!

Darrel the Dogigator