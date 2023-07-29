Trader Joe's issues third product recall of the week

Following the cookies and the broccoli cheddar soup, Trader Joe's issues its third recall of the week yesterday. The falafel has rocks in it too.

The recall of the Fully Cooked Falafel affects the product in at least 33 states, the company announced Friday. All the potentially affected product have been removed from stores or destroyed, Trader Joe's said. "If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."