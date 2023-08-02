Moron Rudy Giuliani says Jewish men have "small" penises because "they can't use them" as much

Noelle Dunphy, who is suing Rudy Giuliani for sexual assault, harassment, and wage theft, has just released audio transcripts that reveal the disgraced former Trump attorney to be an antisemitic idiot who tried to school Dunphy on the way penis size works.

"The way natural selection works, Jewish men have small cocks because they can't use them after they get married. Whereas the Italian men use them all their lives so they get bigger," said the racist, science-challenged MAGA man.

Giuliani also ranted against Passover, saying, "Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The Red Sea parted, big deal. It's not the first time that happened."

From Haaretz:

After Guiliani demanded the court sanction her and her attorney, they responded by asking for Giuliani and his team to be sanctioned while releasing audio transcripts illuminating on what she originally described as "alcohol-drenched rants" that frequently veered into antisemitic and racist territory. … Giuliani has a well-established history of trafficking in antisemitic tropes, particularly relating to Jewish billionaire George Soros. He has called him "the antichrist" and "hardly a Jew" while asserting that he wanted to destroy the government because of his "sick background." … "It's not up to Rudy Giuliani to judge anyone's Judaism, and shame on him for perpetuating hateful stereotypes and attacks that have been used by antisemites to target Jews, including George Soros," Jewish Democratic Council of America CEO Halie Soifer said at the time of his anti-Soros remarks. After being defeated in the 2020 presidential election, Trump named Giuliani's son Andrew to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, which governs and funds the U.S. Holocaust museum.

This was part of the same batch of transcripts in which Giuliani was heard saying to Dunphy, "Come here, big tits. Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits."