Adorable pup thinks he is stuck behind an invisible wall, pushing at nothing to get out (video)

Looking like a mime, a confused little pooch cautiously presses his paw against an invisible wall, thinking he is trapped underneath a table. And how patiently the teacup Yorkshire terrier waits as he pleadlingly looks around for someone to set him free.

"When you forget how the table works," his TikTok post comically says. "And wait for someone to let you out." (See video below, posted by sammy_in_the_city.)

Unfortunately, the video ends before we can see how he finally got himself out of that bind!