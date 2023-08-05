Automata sticks tongue out while balancing rolling ball on pole

This Automata is a Jack of all trades. It enjoys sticking its tongue out while balancing a rolling ball on a pole. I'm guessing that sticking out its tongue helps it achieve perfect focus to perform this difficult trick.

If I could hire them to do this trick at my next party, I most definitely would. I love the utter bizarreness of this particular automata. It was created by by Vichy of Paris 140 years ago.

From Instagram: