Baby donkey tries to befriend timid goats

When Waffles the donkey decided to try and befriend two goats by chasing them around, he came on a bit too strong for their liking. As the goats ran and cried for help, Waffle's owner called him over, and began telling him he can't chase the goats.

Waffles reaction is priceless. He stands there, looks at his owner and lets out a cry of frustration, as if to say, "I just wanted to make some friends! Why can't I keep running around the yard with the goats?"

Waffles is just like a little toddler, pleading with his mama after he got caught doing something he wasn't supposed to. I hope he's found some friends who aren't afraid of him. I love Waffles the donkey!