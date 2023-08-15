The fizzled-out revolution's criminal trial in Georgia will be televised

All of Trump's criminal trials should be televised. His cult should be able to watch and look for secret signs and/or messages from space Aliens. The rest of us will see a sad, loser rage against justice.

Crooks and Liars:

The Fulton County superior court judge who is presiding this week over the grand jury proceedings decided that it would be OK to televise it, according to The Messenger. Georgia is more lax about these things than other states.

"If a grand jury presents an indictment, that's usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that," Fulton County superior court Judge Robert McBurney said.

…

The indictment will be presented to Judge McBurney by the clerks to sign and be made public. The outlet reports that the jurors' names will also be made public. I see a downside to that, though.

The judge said that the media's cameras in the courtroom would be allowed to film when it is made public. However, they won't read the documents out loud.

I just want to see his face as justice steamrolls over him. Lock Lumpy up!