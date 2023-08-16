Lincoln Project's newest video turns Trump's indictments into a 90s hit compilation TV commercial

In a searing new satirical video, The Lincoln Project likens Donald Trump's numerous criminal indictments to a 1990s-style compilation album.

Titled "That's What I Call Conspiracy, Volume 3!" the video mimics the aesthetic and tone of television ads for song compilation LPs, presenting Trump's alleged crimes as if they were chart-topping hits.

With a faux-enthusiastic voice-over, the video lists "seventy-eight of the hottest indictment charges from your favorite superstar president and still technically not a criminal." The charges run like a catalog of musical tracks, including "conspiracy to violate civil rights," "conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding," "obstruction of an official proceeding," and "conspiracy to defraud the US government."

The video also highlights Trump's incriminating statements, pairing them with the respective charges. A clip from Trump's January 6 rally where he urges his supporters to march to the Capitol is used to underscore the charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The video also spotlights Trump's alleged co-conspirators, branding them as "hot new artists." It features a clip of Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani exclaiming to a crowd near the Capitol, "Let's have trial by combat!"

The video also presents the charges that arose from the classified documents case, including "obstructing justice," "making false statements," and "retaining classified information." This segment incorporates an audio clip of Trump telling his admirers at Mar-a-Lago about documents in his possession that he claims are "highly confidential." and "still a secret." He says, "See, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can't. But this is still a secret."

The video concludes by referencing "dozens of incriminating and, for some insane reason, recorded tracks" such as "34 felony counts of falsifying business records" and Trump's infamous phone call where he said, "I just want to find 11,780 votes."