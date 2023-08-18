LegalEagle on Trump's problems in Georgia

Trump's smoking gun phone call with Georgia officials seemed like such a bald and awful attempt to subvert our Democracy I certainly had anger issues that were not immediately prosecutable. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has spent years bringing these charges against Trump and his criminal organization, and it is a wonderfully complex combination of criminal acts, but they tell a simple story.

Clearly, the book of evidence the Fulton County DA's office has collected is overwhelming and Trump is truly afraid. It remains to be seen if more delays and legal chicanery can help him wriggle out of his problems.

Featured Image: YouTube