Hungry raccoon pops out of wall in airport convenience store

Watch a hungry raccoon as it pops out of the wall in an airport convenience store to steal some snacks. The raccoon bursts out of a hole in the wall just below the self-checkout station.

He desperately tries to grab onto multiple twizzlers packs at once, but finally gives up and takes just one before receding back into the wall. I love how someone casually filmed this ordeal and allowed the raccoon to have its fun.

I hope the raccoon gets its paws on as many overpriced airport snacks as possible. I'm rooting for him.