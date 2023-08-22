Caught red-handed: Ramaswamy's 9/11 conspiracy theory lie revealed on CNN

GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was caught telling a lie on CNN today about what he told an Atlantic reporter who quoted him as saying the 9/11 attacks may have been an inside job.

In this CNN interview (posted below), Ramaswamy accused the media of taking his comments out of context and misleading listeners by truncating the recording. But the full recording, posted by The Atlantic, validates that media accounts accurately reflected his conspiracy theory about 9/11.

Here's a transcript of what Ramaswamy said in the interview with The Atlantic:

I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers. Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero. But if we're doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to. Well, if we're doing a January 6 commission, absolutely, those should be questions that we should get to the bottom of. Here are the people who were armed. Here are the people who are unarmed. What percentage of the people who were armed were federal law-enforcement officers? I think it was probably high, actually. Right?

Unlike DeSantis, who deals with uncomfortable questions with crotchety hostility, Ramaswamy is a blithe liar who presents his exemplary dental work as a way to disarm his interrogators. As a result, he is beating a number of other sure-loser GOP candidates, and trails frontrunner Trump by a mere 43%.