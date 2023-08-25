Donald Trump tweets for the first time in more than two years to address mugshot

The biggest story of the day for terminally online political spectators is, unsurprisingly, Donald Trump's mugshot from his Fulton County arrest. While it's probably already gracing T-shirts across the country (many of which are being sold by Trump's own team), there is a heretofore unmentioned impact of the arrest: it's gotten Trump's Twitter account, which has been dormant since January of 2021 even through a ban and subsequent unban, to post once again:

Naturally, it's a call to action- which, for Trump, means heading to his website and donating your entire net worth.

With the staggering number of federal charges filed against him, he's evidently realizing he's going to need all the help he can get with his impending legal fees – even if that means fleecing gullible Americans who think they're helping out an underdog.