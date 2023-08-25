Shuffling assets, Trump passes Mar-A-Largo to idiot son

It appears that Donald J. Trump has passed ownership of his treasured Florida club to a company run by Don Jr. Perhaps he is preparing to hide assets, avoiding taxes. Who knows? Maybe Don Jr. is just good at running golf courses?

The Express:

Zillow, which claims to receive "information from the municipal office responsible for recording real estate transactions in your area", reports the property was sold on August 4, 2023.

The site claims: "The information we provide is public information gathered from county records. Our parcel information, which outlines the lot on which a house sits, comes from various public sources, such as the county."

A quick search of the website SunBiz, however, that the current owner of Mar A Lago is a company called Mar A Lago, Inc.

The owner of the company, and its registered agent, is Donald Trump Jr., the ex-president's oldest son.