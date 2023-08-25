Shuffling assets, Trump passes Mar-A-Largo to idiot son

It appears that Donald J. Trump has passed ownership of his treasured Florida club to a company run by Don Jr. Perhaps he is preparing to hide assets, avoiding taxes. Who knows? Maybe Don Jr. is just good at running golf courses?
Zillow, which claims to receive "information from the municipal office responsible for recording real estate transactions in your area", reports the property was sold on August 4, 2023.
The site claims: "The information we provide is public information gathered from county records. Our parcel information, which outlines the lot on which a house sits, comes from various public sources, such as the county."
A quick search of the website SunBiz, however, that the current owner of Mar A Lago is a company called Mar A Lago, Inc.
The owner of the company, and its registered agent, is Donald Trump Jr., the ex-president's oldest son.
The Daily Show understands Don Jr.:
Bonus: