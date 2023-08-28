A pair of frisky great Danes play so hard inside a house, they actually dent a wall (video)

A couple of great (but hard-headed) Danes were ruffhousing the other day when their horse, er, dogplay made quite the impression — on the wall, that is.

"Hey, hey, hey!" said a woman when her two rambunctious pups bumped around so hard, they left a dent behind. "You guys literally just put a hole in the wall!"

And sure enough, as seen in the video below (posted by larrygreatdane) at first you see a blemish-free wall, and then you don't! But, with neither doggo fessing up, the culprit remains a mystery.

Front page thumbnail image: Jbaren01 / shutterstock.com