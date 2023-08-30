In setting damages, Judge tells the jury that Rudy Giuliani is hiding his assets

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell entered a default judgment against Rudy Giuliani in the defamation suit brought against him by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss. In preparation for setting the damages, the judge instructed the jury to act from the belief that Giuliani was hiding assets from discovery to mislead the court.
That Rudy had no defense for the trash he was talking is bad news for the whole raft of Trump criminal co-conspirators.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell entered a default judgment against the former New York mayor. A defendant can be ruled in default if they don't answer a complaint against them or fail to attend hearings.
The order states that a "default judgment will be entered against defendant Rudolph W. Giuliani on his liability for plaintiffs' defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damage claims, pursuant to Federal Rules of Civil Procedure."
The judge ordered both sides to agree on a future trial date for damages. Giuliani was also ordered to pay attorney fees for the plaintiffs.
"As a sanction for defendant's failure to timely to reimburse plaintiffs' $89,172.50 in attorneys' fees by July 25, 2023, the jury will be instructed that they must, when determining an appropriate sum of punitive damages, infer that he is intentionally trying to hide relevant discovery about his financial assets for the purpose of artificially deflating his net worth," Howell concluded.