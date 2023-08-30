In setting damages, Judge tells the jury that Rudy Giuliani is hiding his assets

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell entered a default judgment against Rudy Giuliani in the defamation suit brought against him by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss. In preparation for setting the damages, the judge instructed the jury to act from the belief that Giuliani was hiding assets from discovery to mislead the court.

That Rudy had no defense for the trash he was talking is bad news for the whole raft of Trump criminal co-conspirators.

Raw Story: