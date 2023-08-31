Unsealed court docs expose a Trumped-up real estate empire

Stories of financial huckster and self-declared billionaire Donald J. Trump's use of inflated real estate values to borrow more than banks would otherwise have loaned to him seem to be confirmed by newly unsealed filings in New York Attorney General Letitia James' case against Trump and his family run organization. Numerous incidents of Trump and his company declaring a building worth far more than its appraised value are documented.

Not only is Trump under threat of spending the rest of his life in jail, due to his multiple criminal indictments in multiple jurisdictions, but I'd think quite a few banks will be forced to review their loan agreements with the Republican front-runner. This could destroy whatever empire he has.

NBC News: