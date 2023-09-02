18 years for Proud Boy rioter, equaling longest sentence yet

Ethan Nordean, a Proud Boys member who "spearheaded" the gang's entry into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, was imprisoned for 18 years on Friday. It equals the longest sentence so far for anyone convicted in connection with the sacking of the congressional buildings by Trump supporters.

While one of his co-defendants raised his fist and shouted "Trump won!" after receiving his own 10-year sentence last week, Nordean was the courtroom groveler type.

the 33-year-old from Auburn, Washington, told the judge he now sees Jan. 6 as a "complete and utter tragedy" and he regretted not trying to use his leadership role to stop what happened. "There is no rally or political protest that should hold value over human life," he said. "To anyone who I directly or even indirectly wronged, I'm sorry."

More than 1000 more people are on the hook, legally, for their actions during the riots, with dozens already getting time. Next Tuesday comes the sentencing for one you might have heard of: Henry "Enrique" Tarrio.