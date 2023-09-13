Motorcycle dealer mocks bumbling burglars with silly music added to security videos (video)

A motorcycle and ATV dealer in Morris County, New Jersey had the last laugh at a group of burglars who attempted to steal vehicles from their lot over the weekend. The culprits were inside the dealership's fenced-in lot but unbeknownst to them, police already had the place surrounded. All nine suspects were apprehended and, in celebration, the dealership added a silly soundtrack to the security videos and posted them online. Watch them below.

"I made the videos to put a positive spin on a very scary situation," Ledgewood Power Sports proprietor Noelle Schmidt told NJ Advance Media.

(via Fark)