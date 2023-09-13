When a family noticed that "someone" was stealing their dog's probiotics, they set up a camera — only to find out the culprit was their own rescue Weimaraner. And he knew just what he was looking for as he nosed around the kitchen counter in the middle of the night. (See video below, posted by Ring.)

Not only did the 18-month-old pup slide the bottle of probiotics to the floor, he then managed to open it up and gobble down the bottle's entire contents, according to his human. "Needless to say he had very healthy digestion over the next few days!" she said.

Meanwhile, his canine housemate, also seen in the video, wanted nothing to do with the high jinks, watching the whole doggone thing in silence.