The Lincoln Project claims Trump is senile

The Lincoln Project certainly enjoys rattling Orange Julius' cage. You can be sure Trump watches every one of these videos and sprays the walls with condiments.

We've all watched Donald Trump's mental decline for years. It's time for Fox News to tell the truth: he's too old to run for President.

The association with David Duke would have killed any other candidate in the before times. Now? Nazis and white supremacists are the Republican party. Anyone leftover is lying to themselves.

Featured Image: YouTube