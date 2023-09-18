Trump completely submarines his own legal strategy

NBC wasted time welcoming a worthless, crazy old man out on bail in four jurisdictions with nothing new to say to its airtime. The only good thing that came out of this interview was the criminally indicted loser of the 2020 US Presidential election admitting he was wholly responsible for pushing the false stolen election story, not his crackpot lawyers.

Apart from confessing to some of his misdeeds, Donald Trump also told us he is beating Obama, Biden is leading us into WWII, and people need to use ID to buy bread. What has the American public learned from any of this? Trump is just a senile old person.

Raw Story: